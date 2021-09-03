Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $334.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.46. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.