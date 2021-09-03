Leisure Capital Management Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,953,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

