Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $98.96. 12,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,382. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

