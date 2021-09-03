Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 893,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,657,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.32. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.00. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.