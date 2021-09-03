Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Trading Up 1.1%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 123,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 32,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $12,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

