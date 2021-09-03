Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Dominick Ragone Sells 19,892 Shares

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LAZ opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

