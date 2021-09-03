Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

