Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

