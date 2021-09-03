Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

NYSE LVS opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

