LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS opened at €62.58 ($73.62) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.