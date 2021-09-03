Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

LE stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 448,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $931.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

