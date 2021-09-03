Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

