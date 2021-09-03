Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.96. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

