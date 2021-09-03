Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up 3.1% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,160,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.57. 4,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,255. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

