KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.20. 3,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,091,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Specifically, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock valued at $138,624,202.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

