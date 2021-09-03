Kleros Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Kleros has a market cap of $104.58 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00717091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 614,469,757 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

