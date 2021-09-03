Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4,576.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

