Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,439. The company has a market capitalization of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

