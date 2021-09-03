Keystone Wealth Partners Purchases 1,394 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 318,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,284,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,097. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

