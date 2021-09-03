KeyCorp Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

PLAN stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

