KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weber’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE WEBR opened at $16.75 on Monday. Weber has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.