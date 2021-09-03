Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €881.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €813.55 ($957.11).

EPA:KER opened at €695.60 ($818.35) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €734.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €676.32.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

