Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.13. 515,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 491,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$460.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

