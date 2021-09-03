Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of KSU opened at $295.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

