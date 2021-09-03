Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.87

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Kaman alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.