Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $116.91 million and $1.81 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,774,140 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

