Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE: GRUB):

8/24/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

8/23/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/18/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/3/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GRUB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 105,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

