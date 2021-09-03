Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $4.61 on Friday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Jushi from $5.25 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.