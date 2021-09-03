Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $1.24 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and $4.85 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00786093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

