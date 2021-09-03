JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 882,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JSCPF opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. JSR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $31.50.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

