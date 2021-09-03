JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 553 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29). Approximately 404,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 410,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559 ($7.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £464.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

