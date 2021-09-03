JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluidra has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $$42.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Fluidra has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

