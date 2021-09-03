JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $80,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.27. 169,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $478.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

