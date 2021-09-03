JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,086,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,556,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,061,000 after purchasing an additional 355,911 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.45. 740,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

