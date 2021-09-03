John Woock Sells 8,443 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

