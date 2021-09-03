John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HPI opened at $21.96 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

