John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,706. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

