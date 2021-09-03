Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 728 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jodi Euerle Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

