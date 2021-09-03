JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.15. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

