Jim Barr Sells 75,796 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

