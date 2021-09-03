Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.78

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.78 ($37.39) and last traded at €30.90 ($36.35), with a volume of 130570 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.76 ($37.36).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.60 and its 200 day moving average is €26.26.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

