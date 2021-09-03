Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Woodmark Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Woodmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

