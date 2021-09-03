Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $2.14 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

