Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $242.59 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nordson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nordson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.