Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $71.11 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,656,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

