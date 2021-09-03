Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €89.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

Shares of COP stock opened at €80.35 ($94.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is €71.40 and its 200 day moving average is €70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52-week high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

