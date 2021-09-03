Jean I. Liu Sells 3,648 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $611,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SGEN stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 278.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
