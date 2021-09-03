Jean I. Liu Sells 3,648 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $611,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SGEN stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 278.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

