J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $137.81 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

