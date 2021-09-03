J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000.

VCLT stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

