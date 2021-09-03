J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

